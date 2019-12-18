Researchers said Wednesday they believe they may have found the cause of mad cow disease, while stressing the need to maintain precautionary measures to avoid a potential re-emergence of the illness.

Several hypotheses have been put forward over the cause of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease dubbed "mad cow disease" when it first appeared in the 1980s in the United Kingdom.

However, to date none has been verified as accurate.

The illness belongs to a family of ailments involving misfolding proteins known as prions which exist in other diseases such as scrapie in sheep as well as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease which affects humans.

Researchers injected a particular scrapie variant into mice, producing the prion of bovine origin following genetic manipulation.

This allowed them to show not only that the illness had the ability to jump from one species to another but that the transmuted mice developed mad cow disease, according to an article in US scientific review PNAS.

The genetically modified mice are "a very good model, which works well in terms of knowing what would happen if one exposed cows to those prions," Olivier Andreoletti, a researcher with the French National Institute for Agronomic Research (INRA), which led up the study, told AFP.