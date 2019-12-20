Arsenal hired Mikel Arteta as manager on Friday, hoping its former midfielder can turn around the fortunes of the ailing London club after spending more than three years learning the coaching ropes as assistant to Pep Guardiola at English champion Manchester City.

Arteta was confirmed as the full-time replacement for Unai Emery, who was fired three weeks ago.

Arteta was persuaded to leave his role at City despite potentially being in line to be the natural successor to Guardiola.

Arteta signed a 3-1/2 year contract to lead Arsenal.

The Spaniard retired in 2016 after spending the last five years of his playing career at Arsenal.

He returns to Emirates Stadium with Arsenal having regressed, no longer in the Champions League or a challenger for the Premier League.