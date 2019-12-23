POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tebas reelected La Liga president for third stint
Tebas has led the Spanish football league since 2013 and resigned earlier in December to trigger new elections.
Tebas reelected La Liga president for third stint
President of La Liga Javier Tebas attends the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil's "Messi10" show in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2019. / Reuters Archive
December 23, 2019

Javier Tebas was reelected president of La Liga on Monday with a four-year mandate, after running unopposed.

Tebas has led the Spanish football league since 2013 and resigned earlier in December to trigger new elections.

"Following the presentation of a single candidacy for the presidency ... and this being valid, Javier Tebas is definitively named president of La Liga for a period of four years, without the need to hold an extraordinary general assembly," La Liga said in a statement.

Tebas, 57, previously stood down in 2016 before being reelected unopposed. 

Recommended

He was the only candidate standing for the election originally scheduled for next October.

He explained earlier this month the early poll was to "give the greatest level of stability" to the LFP with the bidding for La Liga's TV rights for 2022-25 begin "between March and June 2021 ... too close to the original election schedule".

"I don't think it's a very good idea to have dialogue with other actors with a mandate that expires in a few months," he said.

"The person who has to do it should do so with the backing of the clubs at least for four years."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister