Jose Mourinho sealed a return to coaching after almost a year out when he was hired as Tottenham's head coach on Wednesday, a day after the Premier League club fired Mauricio Pochettino.

“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said. “He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.”

Mourinho, who has won 25 major trophies as a manager, has been without a job since being fired by Manchester United in December. He also has experience of the Premier League through two spells with Chelsea , where he won the title three times.

Mourinho signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.