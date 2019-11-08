Japanese women have taken to Twitter to demand the right to wear glasses to work after reports employers were imposing bans, in the latest social media outcry against rigid rules on women's appearance.

The hashtag "glasses are forbidden" has been trending after a Japanese TV show exposed businesses that were imposing bans on female staff.

"These are rules that are out of date," one Twitter user posted under the hashtag, while another called the reasons given by employers "idiotic."

One woman who works in restaurants tweeted that she was repeatedly told not to wear her glasses because it would appear "rude" and they did not go with the traditional kimono she wore.

The tweet, posted under the handle @wine_kimono last month, has since been shared nearly 13,000 times.

'Discrimination against women'