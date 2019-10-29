Bulgaria was punished on Tuesday for the Nazi salutes and racist chanting of its soccer fans with an order to play a European Championship qualifying game in an empty stadium, although the team avoided expulsion from the competition.

UEFA's options to deal with the incidents in Sofia at a Euro 2020 qualifier against England could have removed Bulgaria from the playoffs in March.

The UEFA disciplinary panel also put Bulgaria on probation for two years, which should include most of the 2022 World Cup qualifying programme. A repeat offence will trigger a stadium closure for a second competitive game.

Bulgaria fans made Nazi salutes and targeted monkey noises at England's black players during a 6-0 loss two weeks ago. The game was twice stopped by the referee following UEFA guidelines to address discrimination.

The Bulgarian soccer federation was fined 85,000 euros ($94,000), including the mandated 50,000 euros ($55,500) for a second charge of racist behaviour. A charge of fans throwing objects was also proven.

Although the England game was the third time Bulgaria fans were guilty of racist behaviour this year, the previous incidents at back-to-back Euro 2020 qualifiers in June were judged together in July.

UEFA's disciplinary code states a team will be punished for a second offence with "one match played behind closed doors and a fine of 50,000 euros."