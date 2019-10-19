POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Battling Murray to take on Wawrinka in Antwerp final
Former world number one Murray returned to singles action on the ATP Tour in August following a career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January and will look to lift his first trophy since 2017 in Sunday’s final.
Battling Murray to take on Wawrinka in Antwerp final
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles second round match against Cameron Norrie of Britain at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 2, 2019. / AFP
October 19, 2019

Andy Murray took a step closer to a first title in arguably the toughest year of his playing career, grinding out a 3-6 7-5 6-2 win over Ugo Humbert on Saturday to reach the final of the European Open in Antwerp.

Former world number one Murray returned to singles action on the ATP Tour in August following a career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January and will look to lift his first trophy since 2017 in Sunday’s final.

After appearing to struggle with a right elbow issue, Murray was pleased with his overall display.

“It’s been a long road to get back to this point. I certainly didn’t expect it to come so soon since I started playing again,” Murray told Amazon Prime.

“It’s been a big surprise to me and I’m happy to be through to the final.”

Standing in the 32-year-old’s way is Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who swatted aside Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-2 to advance to the title clash.

Recommended

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray will take inspiration from his better head-to-head record against Wawrinka, having won 11 of their 19 previous meetings, including the last one in Eastbourne a year ago.

Both players will be bidding to win their first title since 2017 with fellow three-time major winner Wawrinka having undergone surgery on his injured knee two years ago.

“Stan’s a brilliant player. We’ve played against each other in some big matches in the past in big tournaments,” Murray, whose hip issues proved troublesome during his French Open semi-final against Wawrinka two years ago, added.

“It was actually my match with him at the French Open when my hip problems really started. It was a tough five-set match... and my hip never really recovered from that, so it’s cool to be back playing against him in a final.

“He’s had his injury troubles as well the last couple of years and done great to get back to the top of the game.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister