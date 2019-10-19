Andy Murray took a step closer to a first title in arguably the toughest year of his playing career, grinding out a 3-6 7-5 6-2 win over Ugo Humbert on Saturday to reach the final of the European Open in Antwerp.

Former world number one Murray returned to singles action on the ATP Tour in August following a career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January and will look to lift his first trophy since 2017 in Sunday’s final.

After appearing to struggle with a right elbow issue, Murray was pleased with his overall display.

“It’s been a long road to get back to this point. I certainly didn’t expect it to come so soon since I started playing again,” Murray told Amazon Prime.

“It’s been a big surprise to me and I’m happy to be through to the final.”

Standing in the 32-year-old’s way is Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who swatted aside Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-2 to advance to the title clash.