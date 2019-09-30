POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Rugby World Cup: Scotland keep hopes alive with bonus-point Samoa win
Scotland win 34-0 against Samoa in Kobe that saw Pacific islanders finish a man down.
Rugby World Cup: Scotland keep hopes alive with bonus-point Samoa win
Scotland's Duncan Taylor in action at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan on September 30, 2019.​ / Reuters
September 30, 2019

Scotland revived their Rugby World Cup campaign with a decisive 34-0 win over Samoa in Kobe on Monday that saw the Pacific islanders finish a man down.

The bonus-point win for Gregor Townsend's men could prove vital in a tight Pool A that also involves Ireland and hosts Japan.

The victory was all but assured after a burst of 17 points in eight minutes late in the first half left Scotland 20-0 ahead at the interval.

Scotland wing Sean Maitland and Greig Laidlaw scored tries, both converted by the fly-half who also kicked an early penalty before fullback Stuart Hogg landed the Scots' first Test-match drop goal for more than five years with an audacious effort from just inside the halfway line.

Scotland secured the four-try bonus point with two penalty tries, Ed Fidow shown a pair of yellow cards that meant the Samoa wing saw red six minutes from time.

'We're all delighted'

"We're all delighted to get that bonus point. It means we're still in this World Cup," said Scotland coach Townsend.

Recommended

"We've two games to go and if we play like we did tonight and improve a couple of aspects, we're very much in this World Cup."

The Scots were in desperate need of a victory to have any hope of reaching the quarter-finals after starting this World Cup with a woeful 27-3 loss to Ireland –– who were, in turn, the victims of a shock 19-12 defeat by hosts Japan that threw Pool A wide open.

'We are [not] down and out'

Scotland next face outsiders Russia in Shizuoka on October 9, with Samoa playing Ireland in Fukuoka three days later.

Samoa coach Steve Jackson insisted his team were not out of the competition yet, with a tough game against Japan in only four days.

"If we get a result against Japan, we are right back in it. By no means do we think we are down and out," he told reporters.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister