CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice
The English actress, 83, kissed the special Golden Lion award and said she felt "so blessed" for having such a fairytale career.
'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice
The 76th Venice Film Festival - Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 2, 2019 - Julie Andrews kisses the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award. / Reuters
September 3, 2019

Julie Andrews, the star of much-loved movies “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music”, said on Monday she was “blessed” to have had a long, illustrious cinema career as she was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival.

The 83-year-old, who won an Oscar in 1965 for playing the strict but kind-hearted nanny Mary Poppins, held up and kissed the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award to an applauding audience.

“I consider myself so blessed to have spent a large part of my professional life in the cinema arts,” she said.

Recommended

“I still marvel at the fact that I was the lucky girl who was asked to play those wonderful roles.”

Andrews began her career as a child actress on the London West End before heading to Broadway.

“Mary Poppins” turned her into an international star, and she has gone on to feature in movies such as “Victor/Victoria” and “The Princess Diaries”, and most recently lent her voice to 2018 blockbuster “Aquaman”.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar