Turkey beat Finland in volleyball championship match
Turkey's national women's team beat Finland 3-2 in 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship tournament.
A photo shows Turkey's national women volleyball team, Ankara, Turkey, August 24, 2019. / AA
August 25, 2019

Turkey's national women's team beat Finland 3-2 on Saturday in the 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship in Ankara.

The home team won the first and second sets, 26-24 and 25-15 while Finland won the third and fourth sets 25-20, 25-21, sending the match into a tie-breaker.

In the tightly contested fifth set, Turkey won 15-10 giving them a final set score of 3-2.

It was the team's second consecutive win since the tournament began on August 23.

In their first match on Friday, they beat Greece 3-0.

The round-robin tournament begins with 24 teams spread across four pools.

Each pool plays in one country, with Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia the host nations.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be played in Turkey.

