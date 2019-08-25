Turkey's national women's team beat Finland 3-2 on Saturday in the 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship in Ankara.

The home team won the first and second sets, 26-24 and 25-15 while Finland won the third and fourth sets 25-20, 25-21, sending the match into a tie-breaker.

In the tightly contested fifth set, Turkey won 15-10 giving them a final set score of 3-2.

It was the team's second consecutive win since the tournament began on August 23.