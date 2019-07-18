Sudan's protesters and ruling generals Wednesday inked a deal that aims to install a civilian administration, a key demand of demonstrators since president Omar al Bashir was deposed in a coup three months ago.

The move loosens a deadlock that has gripped the country, following nationwide mass protests that began against Bashir in December but then continued after a military council ousted him on April 11.

The unrest has also left scores dead, with more than 100 killed in a June 3 crackdown on a protest sit-in according to doctors close to demonstrators.

The deputy chief of the military council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — who initialled the deal on behalf of the generals on Wednesday — told AFP the agreement was a "historic moment" for Sudan.

It has "opened a new and promising era of partnership between the armed forces, RSF (Rapid Support Forces) and leaders of the glorious Sudanese revolution," Dagalo said in Khartoum after he had put pen to paper.

Dagalo also heads the RSF, a feared paramilitary organisation that has its origins in the Janjaweed militias unleashed against African rebels during the early 2000s in Darfur.

Ibrahim al Amin, a key protest leader, confirmed, "today, we completed the political declaration."

Intense talks took place through the night over details of the political declaration at a luxury hotel on the bank of the Nile river, an AFP correspondent reported.

As the generals stepped out of the hall after signing the deal, a small crowd — including women waving the national flag -- chanted "civilian rule, civilian rule."

Comprehensive reconciliation

Scores of university students in Khartoum celebrated the deal.

"As citizens we are satisfied with this agreement, but we also want to avenge the deaths of our martyrs," said student Iman Tayfor, as behind her others flashed victory signs and chanted "revolution".

"We will not be silent until the government is fully civilian," said another student Ahmed Abdelhalib.

The landmark power-sharing deal, which was agreed in principle on July 5, has been brokered by African Union and Ethiopian mediators after weeks of stop-start negotiations between the protest umbrella group and ruling generals.

The agreement was described as "a crucial step towards a comprehensive reconciliation" by African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt.

The US embassy in Khartoum congratulated "the Sudanese people" and urged both sides to continue their talks.

Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa, tweeted: "We look forward to welcoming new civilian leaders and working with the new institutions to address the pressing challenges facing Sudan."