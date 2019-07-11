England reached its first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years by trouncing defending champion Australia by eight wickets on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner of the sport's biggest prize.

Jason Roy smashed three sixes in a row in his box-office knock of 85 off 65 balls, helping England reach its target of 224 in 32.1 overs.

Australia failed to win a World Cup semifinal for the first time in eight attempts, unable to defend a total of 223 that it limped to after being reduced to 14-3 after winning the toss.

Showing no nerves chasing a competitive but hardly formidable target, the English played the same attacking cricket they have produced over the last four years which has taken them to the top of the one-day international rankings.

Roy and fellow opener Jonny Bairstow put on a century stand in the fourth straight match they have played together, sending Australia's bowlers to all parts of Edgbaston.

Roy struck five sixes — three consecutively off Steve Smith's only over — and nine fours before being given out caught behind down the legside even though he didn't touch the ball.

Bairstow had already been dismissed by then for 34, leaving Eoin Morgan (45) and Joe Root (49) to see England home. Morgan flat-batted a four to make it 226-2 and seal victory with rain arriving over the Birmingham ground. Fireworks greeted the win.