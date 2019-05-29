In an all-English rivalry, Chelsea won UEFA Europa League cup after beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final on Wednesday.

The championship match between the two London rivals were played at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

After a drab first half, Chelsea took control in the 49th minute when Olivier Giroud met Emerson's pass with a diving header into the net. It was the French striker's 11th goal in 14 games in the Europa League this season, but he barely celebrated against his old team, kneeling with palms raised as his teammates mobbed him.

Pedro doubled the lead when he found space in the penalty area in the 60th to stroke in a cut-back pass from Hazard.

It was soon 3-0 when Hazard converted a penalty after Ainsley Maitland-Niles — the only English player to start the all-English final — shoved Giroud in the box.

Two minutes after coming off the bench, Alex Iwobi punished Chelsea for a poor clearance with a volley from the edge of the box to make it 3-1 in the 69th.

But Arsenal's hopes of a comeback were extinguished three minutes later when Hazard and Giroud teamed up again. Hazard first passed the ball to Giroud and then knocked his flicked cross past Cech, the veteran goalkeeper who was playing his final game before retiring.