The South Korean director of "Parasite", the darkly comic movie that won the top Palme d'Or prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival described his film on Tuesday as "a candid portrayal of the rich and the poor."

"Parasite" is a wickedly humorous suspense movie about class struggles set in modern South Korea, following a down-on-its-luck family of four who worm their way into jobs in a wealthy household.

"I think we're touching on courtesy toward human beings, human dignity. Whether one becomes parasitic, or symbiotic and coexistent in the best sense, I think might depend on how much courtesy one has toward human beings," director Bong Joon-ho said in a press conference in Seoul.

First award for South Korean film

The unanimous decision to award "Parasite" the top prize at Cannes on Saturday partly came down to its unexpected mash-up of genres, as the darkly comic tale doubles up as a thriller, with flashes of violence.

It was the first Palme d'Or at Cannes for a South Korean film.