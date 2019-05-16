CULTURE
3 MIN READ
UK talk show suicide shines light on media exploitation of the poor
Steven Dymond is believed to have taken his own life after failing a lie detector test on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle show. The show has since been cancelled.
UK talk show suicide shines light on media exploitation of the poor
Jeremy Kyle at the TV Choice Awards / AP
May 16, 2019

One of the UK’s largest TV channels has pulled the plug on a talk show after a guest died from suicide shortly after filming.

Steven Dymond appeared on the show in early May to prove to his fiancee that he had not been unfaithful to her, but failed a lie detector test.

His body was found at his home in Hampshire, England, on May 9, according to UK media reports. He is believed to have died from an overdose.

The death sent shockwaves across the UK and sparked serious criticism of the show’s format, which many said was exploitative of the poor and a breach of psychiatric ethics.

Typical of many western daytime talk shows, the show featured guests wanting to settle personal feuds and relationship problems in front of an audience that routinely laughed at, jeered and goaded those on stage.

Host Jeremy Kyle would play the ostensible role of mediator, but frequently chastised participants for their alleged drug use, anti-social behaviour and lack of employment.

“It shouldn't have taken someone dying for The Jeremy Kyle Show to be taken off the air,” wrote left-wing activist Ash Sarkar on Twitter, adding: “For nearly 15 years, it profited from exploiting addiction, poverty and human misery. It's a damning indictment of how deeply sadistic our society is when it comes to the poor and vulnerable.”

Recommended

Former producers who worked on the show said the show’s staff worked to stir up tensions between guests backstage before they appeared on screen. 

Guest would regularly confront each other at first sight, shouting over each other and only prevented from coming to blows by the show’s burly security guards.

One Twitter user said the show made “zoo exhibits of the mentally ill”, while others compared it to a human version of “bear-baiting”.

With the show’s cancellation, many guests are now coming forward to relive their experiences. They said the experience was “traumatising” and that they were provided no counselling after their appearance.

Psychiatric professionals have also weighed in over the show’s use of lie detector tests, which they said were far from conclusive.

A piece written by Scisco media detailed how responses given under stress could be erroneously flagged by polygraph tests and thus misread as dishonest answers.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar