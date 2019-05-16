One of the UK’s largest TV channels has pulled the plug on a talk show after a guest died from suicide shortly after filming.

Steven Dymond appeared on the show in early May to prove to his fiancee that he had not been unfaithful to her, but failed a lie detector test.

His body was found at his home in Hampshire, England, on May 9, according to UK media reports. He is believed to have died from an overdose.

The death sent shockwaves across the UK and sparked serious criticism of the show’s format, which many said was exploitative of the poor and a breach of psychiatric ethics.

Typical of many western daytime talk shows, the show featured guests wanting to settle personal feuds and relationship problems in front of an audience that routinely laughed at, jeered and goaded those on stage.

Host Jeremy Kyle would play the ostensible role of mediator, but frequently chastised participants for their alleged drug use, anti-social behaviour and lack of employment.

“It shouldn't have taken someone dying for The Jeremy Kyle Show to be taken off the air,” wrote left-wing activist Ash Sarkar on Twitter, adding: “For nearly 15 years, it profited from exploiting addiction, poverty and human misery. It's a damning indictment of how deeply sadistic our society is when it comes to the poor and vulnerable.”