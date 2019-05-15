Istanbul football giant Galatasaray beat Akhisarspor 3-1 to win the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

Akhisar's Elvis Manu scored the first goal in the 56th minute at the match held in 4 Eylul Stadium in central Anatolian Sivas province.

Galatasaray's goals came from Sinan Gumus in the 80th minute, Sofiane Feghouli in the 88th minute and Mbaye Diagne in the 90th minute.

Akhisar's Miguel Lopes received a red card in the 78th minute.

Galatasaray's Diagne also missed a penalty shot in the 65th minute.

In the semifinals, Akhisar beat Umraniyespor while Galatasaray defeated Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor to reach the finals.