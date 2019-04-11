POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Parkinson's patients 'face prejudice and abuse'
Parkinson's UK releases report to coincide with World Parkinson's Day today. Their study shows many people encounter prejudice resulting from mostly ignorance about the disease.
Parkinson's patients 'face prejudice and abuse'
Thursday, on Nov. 20, 2014, Shirin Vala, 65, who is an essential tremor patient. / AP
April 11, 2019

People living with Parkinson's disease say they face abuse due to a lack of awareness around symptoms associated with the condition.

Nine out of 10 people with the condition say they have been harassed or discriminated against, the research by charity Parkinson's UK has found.

For Gary Berry walking his dog Teal is a joy, but it's a joy which isn't always easy.

Berry is one of around 145,000 people who live with Parkinson's in Britain.

"A typical day for me is fatigue, extreme fatigue, poor coordination, balance, trips, falls, gut problems, pain," says Berry.

Berry has Parkinson's, which is a condition where damage to parts of the brain can make it difficult to move. And a condition which has made him the subject of abuse.

Symptoms confused with drunkenness

He describes one occasion, "I was reversing out the car park and I accidentally clipped a small white car and there was lady in the car and she got out the car and said, 'I've been watching you walk around the park you're dog, you're (bleeped obscene word) I'm phoning the police.' And then there was a barrage of abuse, the language was spewing out of her mouth."

On another occasion, a taunting video of Berry was uploaded to Facebook.

Recommended

Berry's daughter and carer Amy says, "It was awful. It actually made me cry. It made me really upset because there's my dad who's so innocent in this, and it just was really, really upsetting."

New figures show Gary's experience isn't unusual according to Parkinson's UK. They've released this video to tackle the prejudice people with the disease are facing through no fault of their own.

87 percent patients harassed

The charity's also released a new study that claims 87 percent of Parkinson's patients say they've faced some sort of harassment or discrimination.

Half those questioned said their symptoms had been disbelieved and almost a quarter said their symptoms had been mistaken for drunkenness.

Television adverts have tried to target the lack of awareness of the symptoms. Much of the general public will have heard about the tremors people with Parkinson's have, but they aren't aware of other symptoms such as freezing, or slow movement and changes in the voice.

Also, the association of the disease with older people means younger people with the disease tend to struggle the most.

"It's tough enough living with all of the symptoms that impact on everyday life and it just makes it harder when you're constantly having to explain, or justify it or just deal with the kind of ignorance and prejudice that's out there," Parkinson UK's Chief Executive Steve Ford says.

For Gary the message is clear: a little bit more consideration could go a really long way.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat