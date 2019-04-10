Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has received a glowing endorsement from his US counterpart, Donald Trump, as the two met in Washington on Tuesday.

In a warm meeting of the two leaders, Trump praised the autocrat for ‘doing a great job’ and called him a ‘great president’.

Sisi effectively came to power in July 2013 after overthrowing Egypt’s first and only freely elected president, Mohamed Morsi, in a military coup.

A brutal crackdown on Morsi’s supporters came shortly after with a broader campaign against the opposition that continues today.

With hundreds killed by Egyptian security forces under Sisi’s rule and tens of thousands in prison on his orders, many Egyptians have a less generous assessment of their president’s performance than Trump.

Here are five ‘great’ achievements Trump may have missed.

1. Responsibility for the worst massacre in modern Egyptian history

When Sisi overthrew Morsi, tens of thousands of the ousted president's supporters set up a protest camp in Cairo's Rabaa al Adawiyah square, demanding his reinstatement.

Instead of peacefully dismantling the camp, in mid-August 2013, Egyptian forces went in guns blazing against the unarmed protesters. The resulting bloodbath left at least 817 protesters dead in what Human Rights Watch described as 'likely crimes against humanity'.

2. Jailing tens of thousands of opposition members

Under Sisi, Egypt's prisons are overflowing with political prisoners.

While the exact numbers are difficult to verify, HRW says more than 15,500 civilians have been sent to military courts alone, including 150 children.

Many of those detained are supporters of groups aligned with Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood, but also include liberal and leftist opponents of the Egyptian government.

Prisoners are often denied legal representation and family visits.