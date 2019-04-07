The family of Swedish DJ Avicii, who took his own life last year, is releasing new music that he was working on before his death.

The electronic dance music star, who had a huge following in Europe, was found dead in Oman on April 20, 2018, at the age of 28. His family said at the time he was a perfectionist who struggled with stress and who "could not go on any longer."

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, left behind a collection of nearly finished songs and was close to completing a new album, his representatives said in a statement on Friday.