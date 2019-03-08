POLITICS
2 MIN READ
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Live footage from NASA showed the capsule's four main parachutes opened without a hitch, and it splashed down at 8:45 am (1345 GMT).
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
This still image taken from NASA TV, shows the splashdown of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on March 8, 2019, in the Atlantic Ocean. / AFP
March 8, 2019

SpaceX’s swanky new crew capsule has returned to Earth, ending its first test flight with an old-fashioned splashdown.

The Dragon undocked from the International Space Station early Friday. Six hours later, the capsule carrying a test dummy, named Ripley, plopped into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.

It marks the first time in 50 years that a capsule designed for astronauts returned from space by plopping into the Atlantic. 

Apollo 9 splashed down near the Bahamas on March 13, 1969.

Live footage from NASA showed the capsule's four main parachutes opened without a hitch, and it splashed down at 8:45 am (1345 GMT).

Canadian station astronaut David Saint-Jacques was the first to enter the Dragon when it arrived and the last to leave. He found the capsule "very slick" and called it business class.

Recommended

NASA astronauts have been stuck riding Russian rockets since space shuttles retired eight years ago. 

NASA is counting on SpaceX and Boeing to start launching astronauts this year. SpaceX is shooting for summer.

Launched on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to demonstrate that it could carry astronauts to the ISS, Dragon docked at the station the following day before detaching early Friday for its return to Earth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat