POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Barcelona, CSKA beat rivals to advance to Final Four in EuroLeague
Barcelona Lassa defeat Anadolu Efes 82-72 in the play-offs to force a decisive Game 5, as Russia’s CSKA Moscow beat Spain’s Baskonia.
Barcelona, CSKA beat rivals to advance to Final Four in EuroLeague
Barcelona's Croatian centre Ante Tomic (L) vies with Anadolu Efes Istanbul's US guard Shane Larkin (C) and Barcelona's Hungarian forward Adam Hanga (R) during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague play-off quarter-finals game between FC Barcelona Lassa and Anadolu Efes Istanbul at the Palau Blaugrana Sports Hall in Barcelona on April 24, 2019. / AA
April 27, 2019

FC Barcelona Lassa sent their EuroLeague play-off tie with Anadolu Efes into a decisive game five as they won 82-72 at the Palau Blaugrana arena in Barcelona on Friday.

The Catalan side trailed 2-1 ahead of Game 4, and must have feared the worst when the dangerous Shane Larkin –– who scored a game-high 20 points –– guided the visitors to a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Despite a Barcelona response during the second period, Adrian Moerman's buzzer-beating three gave the Turkish side the advantage at half-time.

But the hosts' third-quarter blitz ultimately drove them towards an important victory –– Kyle Kuric, Chris Singleton, Kevin Seraphin, and Ante Tomic all posted double-points figures as Barcelona outscored Anadolu by 12 points in the second half.

CSKA book place in Final Four 

CSKA Moscow booked their place in the Final Four of European basketball's Euroleague with a game to spare on Friday, following a 92-83 victory against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain.

Recommended

That result that gave them an unassailable 3-1 lead in their best-of-five play-off series.

It was a disappointing night for the home fans, who saw their side fall apart in the fourth quarter after leading by nine points at half-time.

Baskonia still held a three-point advantage going into the final 10 minutes but were outscored 24-12. CSKA won comfortably in the end.

Nando De Colo had a game-high 27 points for the visitors and was backed up by Cory Higgins (19) and Nikita Kurbanov (15).

Vincent Poirier led the way for Baskonia with 21 points, but as a team, they collapsed when it mattered.

CSKA march on after the seven-time European champions have failed to appear in the Final Four since 2003.  

Turkish team Fenerbahce and Spain's Real Madrid are the other two teams which secured their tickets to the final four.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat