FC Barcelona Lassa sent their EuroLeague play-off tie with Anadolu Efes into a decisive game five as they won 82-72 at the Palau Blaugrana arena in Barcelona on Friday.

The Catalan side trailed 2-1 ahead of Game 4, and must have feared the worst when the dangerous Shane Larkin –– who scored a game-high 20 points –– guided the visitors to a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Despite a Barcelona response during the second period, Adrian Moerman's buzzer-beating three gave the Turkish side the advantage at half-time.

But the hosts' third-quarter blitz ultimately drove them towards an important victory –– Kyle Kuric, Chris Singleton, Kevin Seraphin, and Ante Tomic all posted double-points figures as Barcelona outscored Anadolu by 12 points in the second half.

CSKA book place in Final Four

CSKA Moscow booked their place in the Final Four of European basketball's Euroleague with a game to spare on Friday, following a 92-83 victory against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain.