Tunisia's Supreme Judiciary Council has rejected President Kais Saied's decision to dissolve it and said it would continue carrying out its duties.

The council also said on Sunday that it rejected pressure on and accusations against members of the council and judges.

Tunisia's top judge accused Saied of illegally undermining the judiciary's independence and warned that judges "will not stay silent".

In the first public reaction by members of the Supreme Judicial Council, its head, Youssef Bouzakher, said the move represented an attempt to bring judges under presidential instruction.

"The president's decision is illegal and a direct assimilation of the presidency," he said by phone to Reuters.

Tunisia's Young Magistrates Association also voiced its opposition to the president's move, warning that it was part of a political purge of the judiciary.

