Tickets for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final game, made available on Friday, are on sale in four categories along with a disabled category.

Category 1 is priced at €690 ($757), Category 2 at €490, Category 3 at €180, and Category 4 at €70.

Tickets for disabled fans are priced at €70 and will include a free companion ticket.