Tickets for final game of UEFA Champions League now on sale
Set to be held on June 10 in Türkiye's Istanbul, prices for the game vary according to the official UEFA category allocated to fans, each of whom may purchase a maximum of two tickets.
This year's UEFA final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final. / Reuters
April 21, 2023

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul have gone on sale, available exclusively at the official ticket portal, UEFA.com/tickets.

Tickets for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final game, made available on Friday, are on sale in four categories along with a disabled category.

Category 1 is priced at €690 ($757), Category 2 at €490, Category 3 at €180, and Category 4 at €70.

Tickets for disabled fans are priced at €70 and will include a free companion ticket.

Following the drawing of lots in late April, UEFA will notify via email the fans whose ticket applications went forward.

Fans will be able to purchase a maximum of two tickets in the category allocated to them.

The 2023 Champions League final is set to be held on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final where Liverpool came back against AC Milan to claim European football's top-tier club trophy.

READ MORE:Sports world unites in expressing solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

SOURCE:AA
