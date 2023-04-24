Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said his government opened dialogue with a rebel group active in the Oromia region, the country's largest and most populous region, surrounding the capital Addis Ababa.

"The peace negotiation that will be held with (the Oromo Liberation Army) will start the day after tomorrow in Tanzania," Abiy said on Sunday.

"The Ethiopian government and people will need this negotiation very much.

"I call upon everybody to play (their) part."

The OLA has been fighting the Ethiopian federal government since it split in 2018 with the historic Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) when it renounced armed struggle.

Abiy spoke at a gathering of parties to the Tigray peace process which saw a deal on November 2 end a two-year conflict between the federal government and rebelling regional authorities.

Neither Abiy nor the OLA gave details on the format of the new talks, who would mediate or where they would be held.

'Crucial step'