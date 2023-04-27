The ongoing drought in Eastern Africa has been made worse by human-induced climate change, which also made it much likelier to occur in the first place, an international team of climate scientists concluded.

World Weather Attribution, a group that seeks to quickly determine whether certain extreme weather events were influenced by climate change. Nineteen scientists from seven nations assessed how climate change affected rainfall in the region.

The scientists analyzed historical weather data, including changes in the two main rainfall patterns in the region alongside computer model simulations dating back to the 1800s. They found that the long rains season, March through May was turning drier and the short rains season typically October through December was becoming wetter due to climate change. They called the region’s experience with drought “one of a kind.”

Friederike Otto, a senior climate scientist at Imperial College London and the study's leader, said it underscored how climate change's effects “strongly depend on how vulnerable we are.”

While climate change has made drought more frequent and extreme in the Horn region, the scientists acknowledged that previous failed rainy seasons, high temperatures, conflict, fragile statehood, and poverty are also to blame for the “devastating impacts.”

The United Nations said more than 20 million people in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda, and South Sudan had been affected by the drought, with more than 2.2 million displaced in Somalia and Ethiopia and severe maternal risks to hundreds of thousands of expectant or breastfeeding women.