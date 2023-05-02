The US Secret Service has blocked a Muslim mayor from Prospect Park, New Jersey, from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden to belatedly mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Shortly before Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was set to arrive at the White House for the Eid al Fitr celebration on Monday, he received a call from the White House stating that he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests, according to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why.

Khairullah was elected to a fifth term as the borough's mayor in January.

"While we regret any inconvenience this may have caused, the mayor was not allowed to enter the White House complex this evening,” Guglielmi said in a statement.

"Unfortunately we are not able to comment further on the specific protective means and methods used to conduct our security operations at the White House."