Sweden’s parliament has approved a new anti-terrorism law, which is seen as an important step in getting Türkiye to approve the Nordic country’s membership in NATO.

Wednesday's legislation is set to enter into force on June 1, and will give authorities broader powers to detain and prosecute people who support terrorist organisations.

People who participate in terrorist activities or cooperate with terrorist organisations will be sentenced to up to four years in prison. This includes those who participate in activities with the intent to support, strengthen or encourage a terrorist organisation.

If there are aggravating reasons, the penalty for these crimes will be a minimum of two years, which can be increased to a maximum of eight years for crimes deemed serious.

Those involved in crimes such as supplying weapons, ammunition, flammable and explosive materials, transportation support and renting land and property to a terrorist organisation can be sentenced to up to four years in prison.

If there are aggravating reasons for these crimes, prison sentences ranging from 1.5 to 7 years will be imposed.

Sweden's bid to join NATO

After the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year, Finland and Sweden decided to abandon their decades-long military non-alignment policies and apply for NATO membership.