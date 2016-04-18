Rafael Nadal needed nearly three hours to defeat Gael Monfils 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 on Sunday and win a record ninth title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard claimed his first trophy in the Principality since 2012 as he played in his 100th final and tenth in Monte Carlo.

The win pulled Nadal level with ATP leader Novak Djokovic on 28 trophies at the Masters 1000 level.

Winning a first Masters honour since Madrid in May, 2014, Nadal improved to 12-2 over Monfils.

The pair were plagued by unforced errors in the tight contest, with the winner striking 36 while Monfils made more than 50.

The match was also riddled with 34 break points, with Nadal converting on eight of 21 while Monfils managed five of 13.

"It's great to win a Masters title again," Nadal said.

"I had a tough season last years. but I've had better preparation this year, even with a tough start to the season.

"I hope this week will help me a lot," the Spaniard said as he prepared to move onto his home clay of Barcelona next week. "I'm very happy to win a tough match.

"The defence in the first two sets was just unbelievable. In the third I told myself I had to hit my forehand harder. I went for winners, but at times it was tough to find the right feeling.

"This is a great victory for me and a very emotional one.