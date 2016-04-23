South Sudans rebel leader Riek Machar will miss an international deadline on Saturday to return to capital Juba as part of a peace deal between the government and the rebel group.

South Sudanese officials and rebels said, Machar's arrival in the capital is now expected to be next week.

"There is no coming today," the countrys Minister of Information Michael Makuei said.

He also added that an approval will be issued for Machar to arrive by plane from Ethiopia, but only after international monitors have verified the number of weapons carried by the rebels accompanying him.

The rebels, who are at an airport in Ethiopias Gambela region, said they are ready to go but need permission to fly to Juba.

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon has urged Machar to return to Juba "without delay," while US, Britain and Norway who are the key international backers of peace efforts, have also demanded Machar return to Juba by Saturday.