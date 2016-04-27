WORLD
3 MIN READ
Or Thora Synagogue in Marseilles to be converted into mosque
Or Thora Synagogue in Marseilles is to be converted into mosque, Jewish leader Zvi Ammar says
Or Thora Synagogue in Marseilles to be converted into mosque
Or Thora Synagogue, in Marseilles is to be converted into a mosque. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

Marseilless top Jewish leader Zvi Ammar said on Tuesday a synagogue called Or Thora in Marseilles is to be converted into a mosque, reflecting demographic shifts in the southern French city.

"For the past 20 years or so we have seen the shift of the Jewish community to other neighbourhoods," Ammar said, adding that he viewed the sale "positively."

"We all have the same God, the main thing is for this to proceed in harmony," he said.

The site near the city's main rail station was built as Jews flocked to Marseilles from Algeria after the north African country gained independence from France in 1962 following an eight-year war, he noted.

Al Badr currently runs a mosque nearby that is too small for its congregation.

Marseille's Jewish community is thriving, Ammar said, with the number of synagogues nearly doubling to 58 from 32 over the last three decades.

Recommended

The city's 70,000 Jews make up one of France's -- and Europe's -- largest Jewish communities.

Marseille's population of nearly two million also counts around 220,000 Muslims, of whom 70,000 are practising.

Marseille's Muslims are still awaiting the construction of a Grand Mosque, but the project promised by the city's mayor in 2001 is mired in financial woes as well as legal challenges by the far-right National Front.

At an estimated cost of some 23 million euros ($26 million), the mosque would be France's largest if the project is finally achieved.

Earlier this week the mayor of Nice, just along the French Riviera from Marseilles, secured a green light to sue the French state in a bid to block the opening of a Saudi-funded mosque in the city.

Mayor Christian Estrosi has accused the building's owner, Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz, of "advocating Sharia" and wanting to "destroy all of the churches on the Arabian peninsula."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit