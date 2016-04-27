Marseilless top Jewish leader Zvi Ammar said on Tuesday a synagogue called Or Thora in Marseilles is to be converted into a mosque, reflecting demographic shifts in the southern French city.

"For the past 20 years or so we have seen the shift of the Jewish community to other neighbourhoods," Ammar said, adding that he viewed the sale "positively."

"We all have the same God, the main thing is for this to proceed in harmony," he said.

The site near the city's main rail station was built as Jews flocked to Marseilles from Algeria after the north African country gained independence from France in 1962 following an eight-year war, he noted.

Al Badr currently runs a mosque nearby that is too small for its congregation.

Marseille's Jewish community is thriving, Ammar said, with the number of synagogues nearly doubling to 58 from 32 over the last three decades.