The future of Africa's elephants and rhinos depends on the ability of its nations to battle together against poaching, African leaders and conservationists said on Friday at a summit meeting in Kenya.

Signalling its commitment, Kenya will burn 105 tonnes of seized ivory on Saturday, sending a message that the real value of tusks are when they are on live animals that draw tourists to Africa's savannas and forests, where herds have been decimated.

From 1.2 million in the 1970s, the number of elephants roaming Africa has plunged to around 400,000. Poaching exceeded 30,000 a year between 2010 to 2012, threatening to wipe them out in some African regions. The future for rhinos, now numbering less than 30,000, is even more bleak if poaching is not checked.

"It has taken a crisis to get us to better collaboration, and the successes are still very fragile," Iain Douglas-Hamilton, chief executive of the charity Save the Elephants, told the meeting after modest gains in the anti-poaching effort.

In Kenya, 93 elephants were killed in 2015, down from 384 in 2012. But conservationists say the East African nation remains a transit point for poached wildlife parts from other countries.

"We need to mobilise friends and partners across the globe to join us in the fight," Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta told the Giants Club summit, held at the foot of Mount Kenya that overlooks conservation areas for elephants and rhinos.

Leaders from Uganda and Gabon also attended the summit to outline their efforts to curb illegal hunting by poachers, who in some regions have used belt-fed machine guns to mow down dozens of animals at a time.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said population pressure threatened habitats. "The strategic challenge is to make the African population shift from low-technology agriculture to industry and services," he said, adding better farm yields used less land.

Botswana's President Ian Khama was due to attend and it was not immediately clear why he did not turn up. While supporting the battle against poaching, Botswana has opposed burning ivory.