China's relations with Japan should be based on cooperation not confrontation, China's foreign minister told his Japanese counterpart on Saturday, adding that China would judge Japan's desire to improve ties depending on its actions.

China, the world's second-largest economy, and Japan, the third-largest, have a difficult political history, with ties strained by the legacy of Japan's World War Two aggression and conflicting claims over a group of uninhabited East China Sea islets.

Ties have been thawing recently, with meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but Beijing remains deeply suspicious of Japan, particularly of moves by Abe to allow the military to fight overseas for the first time since the war.

Meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida that ties had fallen to a low ebb, something Japan should be clear of the reasons for.