Young Hannover 96 striker Niklas Feierabend has died after a car accident, the Bundesliga club reported on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Feierabend, who had signed his first contract as a professional for the club in February, died in the early hours of Sunday in the accident.

Feierabend was a back seat passenger along with two other young people, who were also killed in the accident that involved just one car, said local police. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

The tragedy left everyone at the club in deep shock, a statement on Hannover's website said. "We will never forget you, Niklas," it added.