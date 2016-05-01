POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hannover 96 striker Feierabend killed in car crash
Bundesliga club Hannover 96 confirmed death of 19-year-old player Niklas Feierabend who died in a car crash early on Sunday.
Hannover 96 striker Feierabend killed in car crash
Niklas Feierabend. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

Young Hannover 96 striker Niklas Feierabend has died after a car accident, the Bundesliga club reported on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Feierabend, who had signed his first contract as a professional for the club in February, died in the early hours of Sunday in the accident.

Feierabend was a back seat passenger along with two other young people, who were also killed in the accident that involved just one car, said local police. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

The tragedy left everyone at the club in deep shock, a statement on Hannover's website said. "We will never forget you, Niklas," it added.

Recommended

The youngster had trained with the recently relegated Hannover's first team over the winter and had been on the bench for two Bundesliga matches, although he had yet to make his debut.

"Our deepest sympathies in these difficult hours go primarily to his family and friends," said the Hannover statement.

"Rest in peace, Niky," wrote Hannover defender Alexander Milosevic on his official Twitter account. "Never alone."

Out of respect for Feierabend's family, Sunday's under-23 fixture between Hannover and VfV Hildesheim was cancelled.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding