Can Dundar, the editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper, escaped a gun attack on Friday outside Istanbul's Caglayan courthouse, Turkish police said.

He was assaulted by a gunman outside the courthouse. Police immediately detained the attacker.

Dundar was not wounded in the attack, but a Turkish news channel - NTV - correspondent, Yagiz Senkal, was slightly injured.

On Nov. 26, Dundar, and Cumhuriyet's Ankara bureau chief, Erdem Gul, were arrested on charges of political and military espionage, membership of a terrorist organisation, and revealing confidential information.