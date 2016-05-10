As stars arrive for the 69th Cannes film festival, which opens on Wednesday, security has been intensified to its highest protocol ever amid fear of attacks.

Some 400 security agents, hundreds of police and special armed forces are ready to deploy at a moment's notice, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

"As we are about to open this festival and as I come here to check the security protocol, we are ... facing a risk that is higher than ever," Cazeneuve said.

"And against an enemy who is determined to strike at any time, we must be extremely vigilant at all times."

More than 150 people have been killed in terrorist attacks since November 2015 in venues across the country and with a crowd of 45,000 people expected at the event, nothing is being left to chance.

Earlier last month, French security conducted a terror attack simulation at the main venue, the Palais des Festivals, to test their new emergency response plan but unnerving some festival attendees.

Cannes Lions, the creative organisers of the event says the protection level has been raised to four, making this the most security intensive film festivals ever.