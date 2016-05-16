POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Fenerbahce finishes second at Turkish Airlines Euroleague
Fenerbahce loses 101-96 to CSKA Moscow at the Turkish Airlines Euroleague final.
Fenerbahce finishes second at Turkish Airlines Euroleague
Fenerbahce finishes second at Turkish Airlines Euroleague / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2016

Fenerbahce became 2015-16 Turkish Airlines Euroleague runners-up after losing to CSKA Moscow 101-96 in overtime in the final at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin late on Sunday.

The clash between the two ended 83-83 so the game went into overtime.

CSKA Moscow guard Nando De Colo was the top scorer of the match with 22 points. His teammate, Milos Teodosic, tallied 19 points for CSKA.

Recommended

The Russian team's centre Kyle Hines scored 15 points.

Fenerbahce guard Bobby Dixon poured in 17 points. Fenerbahce forward Luigi Datome, centres Pero Antic and Ekpe Udoh scored 16 points each.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding