Fenerbahce became 2015-16 Turkish Airlines Euroleague runners-up after losing to CSKA Moscow 101-96 in overtime in the final at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin late on Sunday.

The clash between the two ended 83-83 so the game went into overtime.

CSKA Moscow guard Nando De Colo was the top scorer of the match with 22 points. His teammate, Milos Teodosic, tallied 19 points for CSKA.