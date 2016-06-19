A Belgian hospital has just welcomed its newest staff member: Pepper, a humanoid robot that speaks 19 languages.

Developed to improve social and health care by the Belgian company Zora Bots, Pepper joined the medical team as a receptionist at Ostend Hospital AZ Damiaan.

Pepper will introduce visitors to the hospital, provide information and guide visitors and patients to the correct floor and room.

With a speed of just 3 km/h, Pepper is also able to guide slower patients.

Fully charged, it can work for up to 20 hours on its own.

Zora Bots' co-chief executive, Fabrice Goffin said, "The robot itself is 1m20cm high, so it is not like Arnold Schwarzenegger with a leather jacket and an 'I will be back' robot. It is a quite nice robot and the reactions are positive for the moment."

During the first week, Pepper was mainly used on the hospital's maternity department.

Bieke Vandeputte, the mother of a newborn baby, was amazed.