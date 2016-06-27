Following months of uncertainty, Turkey and Russia are moving towards normalising relations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote to his Russian counterpart emphasising on importance of improving ties.

Economic relations between the traditionally friendly countries hit rock-bottom after Turkish military shot down a Russian jet in November 2015 for violating its airspace.

Russia denied its jet had crossed over.

That incident had immediate fallout as Moscow discouraged its tourists from visiting Turkey and suspended work on an important transnational gas pipeline.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said the thaw follows recent letters to the Russian leadership from Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

"I want to once again express my sympathy and deep condolences to the family of the Russian pilot who died and I say: 'I feel a deep sadness,'" the Kremlin, in a statement, cited Erdogan as saying in the letter sent to President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin responded to the downing of the plane by slapping trade restrictions on Ankara.

There was no word from the Russian authorities on Monday on ending the sanctions.

If the dispute is now on the way to being resolved, that could ease some of the diplomatic tensions around the Syria conflict.

Moscow supports regime leader Bashar al-Assad while Ankara backs oppositions who are trying to oust him.