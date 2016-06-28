TÜRKİYE
6 MIN READ
Turkey says DAESH behind deadly airport attack
Explosion and gunfire at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport leaves 41 dead and 239 injured. Turkey blames DAESH terrorist organisation.
Turkey says DAESH behind deadly airport attack
Paramedics push a stretcher at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast June 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2016

Triple suicide attacks at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport killed at least 42 people and injured 239 others in what Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says is a terrorist attack conducted by DAESH. 

Turkish officials say 32 Turkish citizens and 10 foreign nationals died in the attack and subsequently. Three of those killed had dual citizenship. Citizens from China, Jordan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Ukraine were also among the foreigners killed.

So far the identities of 37 victims have been confirmed, 19 of whom have had their bodies returned to their families.

Some of the wounded are in critical condition but many others suffered minor injuries. According to a press statement released by the Istanbul Mayor's Office, 109 of the injured have been released from hospital while 129 are still receiving treatment. 

On late Tuesday night three terrorists detonated their suicide vests at the entry point of the international terminal before passing the x-ray security checkpoint where one of the attackers opened indiscriminate fire with an AK-47 according to officials.

According to Yildirim the terrorists arrived at the airport in a taxi. 

Speaking at the airport Binali Yildirim said, "Our security force's findings indicate that this terror attack was done by DAESH but we are still working to determine who is behind the attack." 

This is the latest attack in a string of attacks that have struck the Turkish city in recent months. Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world.

Speaking at the airport Prime Minister Yildirim offered his condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"There is a global threat and with this incident we see this clearly again that this attack targeted innocent people. Our country has been fighting terrorism and has been very successful in this fight. In this period when we are trying to normalize relations with our neighbors, such a terror attack is very meaningful," he said.

Turkey and Israel signed a deal on Tuesday to normalize relations after a six year freeze in relations between the two countries. Turkey and Russia also took steps to mend relations between the countries a few days prior to the attack. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the attack and said: "Everyone should be certain that for terror organisations there is no difference between Istanbul, London, Ankara, Berlin, Izmir, Chicago, Antalya and Rome. Respected countries, if we don't go hand in hand and fight terror organisations together, we will face many difficulties that we cannot even imagine."

Turkish Airlines and other carriers at Ataturk International Airport faced major delays and suspensions due to the attacks but air traffic was normalized shortly after 2am Wednesday morning.

Yildirim called on Turkish citizens to "to act in unity and stand by each other". He added that this would be the best way to fight terror.

Recommended

He also called on all countries to fight terror jointly and said, "Once more we see that terror is a threat against all humanity and this attack is a global incident."

In a written statement President Erdogan said, "This attack shows the dark face of terror that targets innocent civilians. This attack does not produce any results, it aims to produce propaganda against our country using the blood and pain of innocent people."

What do we know so far about the attack at Ataturk International Airport?

-At least 42 people, including 32 Turkish citizens and 10 foreign nationals died in the attacks and afterwards, including three dual citizens.

-239 more were wounded, and 129 remain in hospital.

-Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says DAESH is behind the attack. 

-The attack took place at 9:22pm local time (1822 GMT).

-PM Yildirim says the attackers had arrived the airport by taxi.

-Three suicide bombers are confirmed in the attack.

-The terrorists could not get past the x-ray checkpoint at the international arrivals terminal.

-AK-47's and suicide vests were used by the perpetrators of the attacks.

-Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was briefed by Interior Minister Efkan Ala and Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin and has ordered the formation of a crisis desk.

-Turkey's Justice Minister has said that one of the attackers used an AK-47 to open indiscriminate fire and then blew up his suicide vest.

-The attackers failed to enter the airport.

-Flights resumed back at 2:20am local time (1120GMT).

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan