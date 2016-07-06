A much anticipated report by former high-ranking civil servant John Chilcot into Britain's involvement in the Iraq war has been released.

The report is 2.6 million words long and has taken over seven years to be compiled and published. It examines policy decisions at the highest levels of the UK government relating to the war and the how they were made.

The government of the UK at the time justified its support of regime change in Iraq by claiming the country's leader, Saddam Hussein, had access to weapons of mass destruction along with the will to use them. No such weapons were found in the years after the invasion and occupation of the country.

Estimates of the number of deaths resulting from the war range from 150,000 to over 1 million.

Although the full ramifications of the report will only emerge in the coming days as it is read in detail, it's already clear from its executive summary and Chilcot's comments following its release that it contains heavy criticism of the actions of British politicians and security services in the lead-up to the war and its aftermath.

One person in particular who comes under fire in the report is former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

A striking assertion in the report is that, prior to the invasion, "diplomatic options had not at that stage been exhausted. Military action was therefore not a last resort," going against comments made by Blair at the time.

In a statement he gave as the report was released, Chilcot also demolished Blair's argument that the UK couldn't have anticipated the practical difficulties it would face in Iraq.

Chilcot said, "The risks of internal strife in Iraq, active Iranian pursuit of its interests, regional instability, and al Qaida activity in Iraq, were each explicitly identified before the invasion."

But in a speech he gave in response to the release of the report, Blair reasserted there was "no rush to war" and the difficulties the UK faced in Iraq were greater than "we ever imagined."

The wording of the report suggests that the administration of former US president George Bush was adamant in pursuing regime change, while the government of the UK went along out of loyalty to the country's most important ally and in order to exercise greater control on events as they unfolded.

Blair sent a memo to Bush on July 28, 2002, saying "I will be with you, whatever."