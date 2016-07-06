Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani struck in quick succession early in the second half to fire Portugal to a 2-0 win over Wales in the first Euro 2016 semifinal on Wednesday.

After a tense and tactical first half, Ronaldo broke the deadlock five minutes after the re-start when he leapt majestically to head Raphael Guerreiro's pinpoint cross into the net following a short corner.

Ronaldo inadvertently set up the second three minutes later with a mis-hit shot which Nani deflected into past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.