Millions of Turkish citizens gathered to attend a Democracy and Martyrs' Rally led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Yenikapi, on the European side of Istanbul, in a display of national solidarity against July 15's failed coup attempt.

During the rally, President Erdogan said, "I would like to refer to martyrs and all those people who stood against tanks and these terrorists. I will like to commemorate them... we defended our country."

"Our presence today upsets our enemies just like it did on the morning of July 16," he added.

Erdogan also said that pro-democracy rallies will continue until Wednesday, when he will give another speech.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, speaking before Erdogan, stated, "I salute my valuable nation. I salute the democratic martyrs of July 15 from heart. I salute the heroic veterans who did not give Istanbul up to the enemy."

He also said, "I want to express that we will not disrupt the newly acquired togetherness of politics that came forth," adding "The terror organisations that came between us will be cleared out."

The chief of general staff of Turkey's military, General Hulusi Akar, also spoke at the rally, saying the orchestrators of the failed coup would receive "the heaviest penalty."

Turkey's top soldier added that the "betrayers were challenged and defeated as they deserved in the squares."

Although the focus of Western governments and media outlets since the coup attempt has largely been on Erdogan and the Turkish Government's reaction to the failed putsch rather than the events themselves, the Turkish president, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Turkish media outlets have been emphasising the cross-party nature of the opposition to the incident and those behind it.

The leaders of Turkey's main opposition parties – the secularist Republican Peoples' Party (CHP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – have also spoken at the rally, in a sign that long-standing political rifts may be healing in response to the failed coup.