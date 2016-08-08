Injuries during Olympic competitions are commonplace enough that they don't usually warrant much focus, but this year's games are far from ordinary. Beyond the glitz and pomp of the podium, there are many athletes dealing with pain and loss.

Rio's 2016 Olympic games have just begun, and already three devastating injuries have been caught on camera, a dispassionate and impartial broadcaster of the exact moment that an athlete's dream is crushed.

Sunday saw not just one, but two of the most spectacular injuries in recent Olympic history. Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten was leading the ranks, 40 seconds ahead of her nearest competition. With 15km to the finish line, the cyclist failed to navigate a downhill right-turn, flew over her handlebars after hitting a curb and landed on her head; the whole ordeal caught in breathtaking high definition.

Although van Vleuten suffered a concussion and fractured spine, the cyclist is said to be "in stable condition at the intensive care of a Rio de Janeiro hospital," according to a statement issued by the sport's governing body (UCI). This same stretch of road claimed another victim just a day earlier when Vincenzo Nibali, also leading the men's race, crashed and broke both his collar bones.

The most grotesque injury thus far would be that of French gymnast Samir Ait Said. During the men's vault qualifying competition on Saturday, Said's left leg snapped on landing. With only skin and tissue holding together his lower leg from mid-way through his shin, the dangling appendage was carefully bandaged as he was placed on a stretcher.