French superstar Paul Pogba on Tuesday completed a sensational return to Manchester United from Juventus for a reported world record fee.

United said Pogba had signed a five-year contract but did not disclose the cost, while British media have put the transfer at 105 million euros, not including the agent's fee.

That would see the 23-year-old eclipse the 101 million euros Real Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur for Gareth Bale in 2013.

"This is the right club for me to achieve everything I hope to in the game," said Pogba.

Pogba moved to Italy when United let him go for a nominal fee after his contract expired in 2012.

"I am delighted to rejoin United. It has always been a club with a special place in my heart and I am really looking forward to working with Jose Mourinho," added Pogba.

Pogba the key

United manager Mourinho has been tasked with bringing back the glory days to the 20-time English champions after three lean years since Alex Ferguson's retirement. And the former Chelsea boss believes Pogba can inspire United's revival.

"He has the chance to be at the heart of this club for the next decade and beyond," said Mourinho.

"Paul is one of the best players in the world and will be a key part of the United team I want to build here for the future. He is quick, strong, scores goals and reads the game better than many players much older than he is."

Pogba made just seven appearances during his previous spell at the club as a teenager, but returns as one of the world's most famous players after winning four consecutive Serie A titles and leading France to the Euro 2016 final.

"Thanks @juventusfc and all Juventini. Goodbye means nothing, it is the time we spent together that matters," Pogba posted on his official Twitter account.

It is the first time since now Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane joined the Spanish giants as a player from Juventus in 2000 that Madrid haven't got their hands on the world's most expensive player, having also bagged Cristiano Ronaldo from United in 2009 for a record fee.

United brought the long-running transfer saga to an end in the early hours of the morning UK time.

The reported fee does not include agent's fees. The transfer had stalled for weeks over how the two clubs would share the sizeable payout to Pogba's representative Mino Raiola.

And the huge cash outlay will lead to questions over how Ferguson allowed Pogba to slip out of United's hands four years ago over differences with Raiola.

In his 2015 book 'Leading', Ferguson described his first meeting with Raiola as "a fiasco".

"He and I were like oil and water," Ferguson wrote. "From then on, our goose was cooked because Raiola had been able to ingratiate himself with Paul and his family and the player signed with Juventus."

Raiola, who also represents two of United's other new signings, Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan and star Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is set to make millions from the deal.

Mourinho insisted United's financial muscle should be a source of pride not embarrassment.

"When other people break records, I don't think it's a reason to be sad. I think it's a reason to be proud with the dimension of a club that can do that and can attract players of this dimension."

However, the Portuguese boss has hinted Pogba's arrival will signal the end of United's spending spree.