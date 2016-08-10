Three rebel groups in Sudan have signed a peace accord brokered by African Union mediators on Tuesday to end deadly conflicts in Sudan's strife-torn Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced over the years in the three regions as ethnic minority groups rebelled against President Omar al Bashir's government.

When Khartoum representatives signed the roadmap at a previous round of talks in March in Addis Ababa, prominent rebel groups refused to do so.

But on Monday, three of these groups -- the Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA-Minnawi) -- signed it in the Ethiopian capital.

Another faction of the Sudan Liberation Army, the SLA-AW, has yet to come on board.

"The top priority is to stop the wars and deliver humanitarian aid to people affected," Sudan Call, a Sudanese group comprising rebel movements and opposition political parties, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Sudanese people look forward to a comprehensive peace process."

The roadmap paves the way for a permanent ceasefire to be negotiated and ways for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the three areas.

"What happened yesterday is a positive step on the road to a comprehensive and peaceful solution to the Sudan crisis," spokesman for the Justice and Equality Movement Jibril Bilal said.

"We will now start direct negotiations for a ceasefire in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile," he said.

Bilal said a ceasefire will help "bring security to these three areas and also help deliver humanitarian aid to civilians" there.

EU lauds peace accord

A European Union statement welcomed the signing of the roadmap by rebel groups.