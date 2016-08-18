Amnesty International India has temporarily closed its offices and put off events after being accused of sedition by protesters, a spokeswoman of the rights group said.

Himanshi Matta, Amnesty International India's spokeswoman, cited safety concerns for the charity's employees as the main reason for the closure of offices in India.

The rights group sparked protests by political activists after it hosted an event on August 13 focusing on abuses by Indian security forces in the Indian-ruled Kashmir. Demonstrators against the charity accused it of inciting hatred against the state during the event.

Amnesty said the allegations against the organisation were unsubstantiated, but admitted that slogans calling for Kashmir's independence were chanted by some people attending Saturday's seminar in the southern city of Bengaluru.

"The allegations mentioned in the complaint are without any basis. The event was an open door event and people were coming and going. No staff members were involved," Matta said.

FIR against Amnesty India

On August 15, the Bengaluru police filed a criminal case against Amnesty International India upon a complaint filed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is linked to the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Amnesty said the First Information Report (FIR) was registered against it "for organising an event as part of a campaign to seek justice for human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir."

"The event involved discussions with families from Kashmir, who were featured in a 2015 report, who had travelled to Bengaluru to narrate their personal stories of grief and loss," the charity said in responseto ABVP's complaint.

It further said that the report documents the obstacles to justice faced in several cases of human rights violations believed to have been committed by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It focuses particularly on Section 7 of the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990 (AFSPA), which grants virtual immunity to members of the security forces from prosecution in civilian courts for alleged human rights violations."

Following protests by hundreds of right-wing activists in Bengaluru on Tuesday and in New Delhi on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said the charity had decided to temporarily close its main office in the city, as well smaller ones in Pune, New Delhi and Chennai.