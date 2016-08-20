Afghan forces have retaken the key northeastern district of Khanabad in Kunduz province from the Taliban several hours after it fell, Afghan officials claimed on Saturday.

The district was captured by the Afghan Taliban on Saturday morning and there were reports that the group was marching towards the provincial capital, Kunduz City. The city was captured by Taliban last year in what was considered the group's biggest victory in 14 years but was retaken shortly afterwards.

Kunduz Governor Asadullah Omarkhil told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Pashto language channel, "The district [Khanabad] had been completely retaken by Afghan forces. The Afghan flag was now flying again over the main district building."

"There are both local Taliban fighters as well as foreign [fighters] such as Chechens and Uzbeks [fighting against Afghan forces]," Omarkhil said.

The district of Khanabad, which is around 30 kilometres east of Kunduz city, fell to the Taliban after they launched a pre-dawn attack on the district centre on Saturday, according to local officials.

The district is strategically important as it connects Kunduz with the other northern provinces.

The Afghan Taliban has not yet commented the claims that Khanabad has been retaken.

"After several hours of fighting the militants overran the district," District Governor Hayatullah Amiri told Agence France Presse, adding that the provincial governor ignored their calls for reinforcements.

"The Taliban attacked the district from different positions and we resisted for hours but we received no support. The district fell to the Taliban," said Hayatullah Amiri, the Khanabad chief.

Afghan officials in Kabul say a lack of ammunition and few reinforcements are the main reasons for the district falling to the Taliban.

Mohammadullah Bahej, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said the insurgents launched attacks from different directions on the district headquarters in Khan Abad.