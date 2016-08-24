Aheda Zanetti, the creator of the full body swimsuit known as the ‘burqini', says a burqini ban in France has boosted sales up to 200 percent, especially to non-Muslim women.

The 48-year-old designer based in Sydney, Australia, said demands for the burqini on her website came from women of different religions and cultural groups including Jews, Hindus, Christians, Mormons.

Zanetti said some other women who prefer to cover their bodies on the beach such as skin cancer patients also supported her burqini design as they flooded her with emails of support.

"The support I'm getting is somehow about empowering women... I feel like I've been a counsellor."

"Women are standing together on this. It doesn't matter what race or religion."

According to Zanetti's online shop records, the orders placed for burqinis on Sunday reached 60 while it would typically be around ten or twelve.