The militants responsible for launching the attack on the American University of Afghanistan on Wednesday evening based themselves in a nearby school for visually impaired children beforehand, according to locals in the Darulaman area.

Thirteen people were killed in the terrorist attack late on Wednesday. The casualties included seven students, three policemen, two security guards and a doorman. More than 26 students were injured in the attack. Around 750 students were on campus at the time, the police spokesman said.

Two professors, an American and an Australian, were abducted from the same university earlier this month. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far, an official said, adding that the style of the attack was similar to those carried out by the Taliban's Haqqani network.

Noor Gul Shafaq, a local journalist, said that there is still an atmosphere of panic. Those who were trying to get in touch with loved ones at the university were unable to establish contact as their numbers were off or busy and victims were admitted to different hospitals.

Shafaq also confirmed that the attackers based their mission from a local school, in clear violation of international law.

Using schools as bases in Afghanistan has become a common practice of both government forces and militants.

A report titled "Education on the Frontlines" by Human Rights Watch released on August 17 stated that government forces and militants are misusing schools for their operations.

The practice is in violation of the global Safe Schools Declaration, which Afghanistan endorsed in 2015. The declaration urges parties in armed conflicts "not to use schools and universities for any purpose in support of the military effort." Afghanistan is a signatory of the declaration, the report said.

One of the largest media outlets in Kabul, Tolo TV, also organised an in-depth discussion on this issue at length last week. The participants of the programme also raised concerns about the misuse of educational institutions by warring parties.