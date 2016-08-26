Sixty-year-old FARC rebel Cesar Gonzalez must now return to a society he barely recognizes after three decades fighting in the remote mountains of Colombia for a Marxist revolution.

A peace deal unveiled on Wednesday between Colombia's government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was aimed at ending half a century of war and will allow the rebels to set up a political party and seek power peacefully.

The peace deal that will be submitted to a nationwide referendum on October 2.

The UN Security Council on Friday warmly welcomed the historic peace deal and pledged to help ensure the agreement takes hold.

The council met behind closed doors two days after the Bogota government and rebel representatives announced they had reached a final peace deal to end decades of conflict.

The United Nations intends to set up a special mission in the South American country to monitor the ceasefire, help disarm the rebels and verify compliance with the peace deal.

But reintegrating 7,000 fighters of the FARC, many of whom have spent at least half their lives at war, will be a crucial part of making the peace deal work, and it is no easy task.

"The world has changed so much - technology - we are out of date, but we must get up to speed," said Gonzalez, who says he left his wife and their four children and took up arms to prevent being killed for his Communist beliefs in the 1980s and hasn't seen them since.

He knows little of iPhones, the Internet or even washing machines.

"In those days telephones had dials," he said, laughing at how out of touch he is with modern Colombia.

Returning guerrilla groups to society at the end of civil wars is always difficult and the challenges are even bigger in Colombia because the conflict has gone on for so long.

Gonzalez, who teaches Marxism at a FARC camp high in Colombia's Cordillera Oriental, or Eastern Mountain Range, says he has no regrets about his guerrilla life and is preparing for a new life in community politics.

Even for some younger rebels, like 33-year-old Gissella Mendoza, civilian life may be tough.

Trained as a medic during her 20 years in the FARC's ranks, she has saved lives, amputating limbs and stemming bleeding from major wounds. But it is unlikely she will be able to practice her field when she demobilizes.

With only a fifth grade education, little money and most of her life hidden from society, she would need to start from scratch and learn alongside much more privileged students.

"God willing, I'll be able to continue, what else can I do?" she says, a 9 mm pistol strapped to her waist. "It would be so hard."

The rebels' base is extremely remote, accessible only with a three-day journey by mule - fording furious rivers and climbing rock faces.

The camp itself is a hodge podge of wooden structures that run along planks stretched across the mud. Fattened pigs loll at the entrance and blustering wind competes with the constant whir of a generator.

FARC fighters here say they are optimistic a binding end to the war is possible but would not flinch at returning to armed struggle if the government shirks on its commitments to protect demobilizing rebels, allow the rebel group to enter politics and invest in rural areas.

"If the government fails to meet its obligations, we will take up arms again," said Gabriel Mendez, 32, an 18-year veteran who teaches peace accords to the rebels and worries they may be targeted by death squads.

Fear of being killed is real. During a previous peace process in 1985 thousands of former FARC rebels and supporters were assassinated by paramilitary groups.

A repeat of that violence seems unlikely now, but some guerrillas are wary. They know how to obtain weapons, and disarming as part of the accord would be easily reversible, said one rebel who asked that his name not be connected to such comments.